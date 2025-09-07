MOSI Monday: Bringing the Science of Fall to Tampa

While Florida may not have the dramatic fall foliage of northern states, the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) is giving us a hands-on way to explore the science behind autumn’s colors.

We're experimenting with chlorophyll — the green pigment in leaves that helps plants convert sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into energy.

In the interactive activity you can do at home, we grind leaves, mix them with rubbing alcohol, and observe the green pigment extracted. This process reveals how cooler temperatures and shorter days cause trees to stop producing chlorophyll, revealing the vibrant yellows and oranges hidden beneath.

For those looking for an adults-only night out, MOSI is hosting Science After Dark on Friday, September 12, with a special “Science Behind Fall” theme. Guests can enjoy exclusive exhibits, interactive experiments, and food and drink samples included with admission.

For tickets and more information, visit MOSI.org.