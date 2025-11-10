Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOSI Monday Demonstrates Chain Reaction Physics With Popsicle Stick Towers

It's another MOSI Monday! This time, we're talking about what happens when we carefully stack popsicle sticks.
Education specialist Jose Cotayo explains that when they're carefully stacked into a leaning tower, they store potential energy. The tension between them is like a coiled spring waiting to release.

The fun begins when the first stick falls, converting that stored energy into kinetic energy, or the energy of motion. Each stick strikes the next, transferring energy in a domino-style chain reaction that keeps going until the stack collapses — a simple but powerful way to see science in action.

MOSI invites families to explore more experiments during its Thanksgiving Break Camps, running November 24 - 26 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

For details, visit MOSI.org.

