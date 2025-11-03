Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOSI Monday: 'Ghost Breath' Science Fun for Families

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) is serving up spooky science with a hands-on experiment families can try at home — with adult supervision, of course. Called Ghost Breath, the demonstration shows how everyday chemistry can look magical.

Ian Reed, MOSI’s Manager of Academic and Youth Programs, explains the science behind the trick: mixing baking soda and vinegar creates carbon dioxide gas, the same invisible gas we exhale. Because carbon dioxide is heavier than air, it sinks and can be “poured” from a cup. When the gas flows over lit candles, it pushes out the oxygen they need to burn, causing the flames to extinguish one by one — as if a ghost had blown on them.

Families just need candles, baking soda, vinegar, and a clear cup to try it themselves. It’s a safe, surprising way to teach kids about chemistry and the properties of gases while adding a spooky twist to learning.

Adults can enjoy MOSI’s evening programming too, with Science After Dark returning on November 14.

For more information, visit mosi.org.

