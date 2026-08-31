MOSI Monday | Golfing with Robots

Golfing with Robots? What makes a robot a robot? We’ll introduce the acronym BEAMS (Brain, Energy, Autonomy, Motion, and Sensors) and how these components help robots work.

How robots help humans: We’ll talk about how robots can assist people with different tasks and make certain jobs easier or safer.

Robot golf: We’ll use the Dashbots to push golf balls into different holes on our mini golf setup. Join us at our next adult only Science After Dark on September 4th. Tickets are available at www.mosi.org [mosi.org]

