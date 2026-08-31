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MOSI Monday | Golfing with Robots

Golf and robots are a hysterical combination.
MOSI | Morning Blend
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Golfing with Robots? What makes a robot a robot? We’ll introduce the acronym BEAMS (Brain, Energy, Autonomy, Motion, and Sensors) and how these components help robots work.

How robots help humans: We’ll talk about how robots can assist people with different tasks and make certain jobs easier or safer.

Robot golf: We’ll use the Dashbots to push golf balls into different holes on our mini golf setup. Join us at our next adult only Science After Dark on September 4th. Tickets are available at www.mosi.org [mosi.org]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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