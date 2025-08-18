MOSI Monday: Let's do some wiggly worm chemistry and learn about physical and chemical changes!

Let's do some wiggly worm chemistry and learn about physical and chemical changes. n chemistry, there are two main types of changes—chemical and physical. Today’s experiment shows a physical change, meaning nothing is permanently altered chemically—it just looks different, and the process is reversible.

We’re using two safe, food-related substances: Calcium Chloride, found in food preservation and road salt, and Sodium Alginate, used in gummy candies, jams, and salad dressings.

Using a syringe, we’ll draw up the liquid Sodium Alginate and squeeze it into the Calcium Chloride solution. In about 10 seconds, it transforms into polymer chains—like Lego pieces snapping together—forming fun, squishy “worms” you can safely touch and pick up.

To learn more about MOSI, visit mosi.org