MOSI Monday | Making a "Seed Bomb"

Seed bombs help break seed dormancy by providing moisture, protection, and contact with soil—all the conditions seeds need to begin photosynthesis. This gives plants a strong, fast start once they land in a suitable spot.

Supporting pollinators on the migration route: In regions like Tampa, flowering plants grown from seed bombs create critical “rest stops” for migrating pollinators. Species like monarch butterflies rely on these blooms for nectar as they travel long distances, so even small planting efforts can support entire migration pathways.

The wet newspaper in a seed bomb isn’t just filler—it contains cellulose, which helps retain moisture and supports early root development. As it breaks down, it also provides a gentle nutrient source, helping seedlings establish more successfully.

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