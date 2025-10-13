Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOSI Monday: Making Dry Ice Bubbles for Some Halloween Fun

We're making dry ice bubbles with MOSI for some Halloween Fun!
If you’re looking to “spook-a-fy” your Halloween decorations this year, the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) has a fun idea — Dry Ice Bubbles.

MOSI educator CJ Kreisler explains the science behind the trick: dry ice is frozen carbon dioxide that skips the liquid phase, going straight from solid to gas in a process called sublimation. At around -100°F, it produces a visible fog when placed in water. Add a dash of dish soap, and the reaction creates smoky, bubbling spheres that are perfect for haunted houses and spooky displays.

MOSI will feature the Dry Ice Bubbles experiment at its family-friendly Spooktacular Science event on October 18, alongside carnival games, a scavenger hunt, DIY popcorn slime, liquid nitrogen ice cream, and more.

For event details, visit MOSI.org.

