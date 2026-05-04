MOSI Monday | May the 4th Be With You!

May the 4th Be With You! MOSI is celebrating with hands-on activities inspired by a galaxy far, far away. These mini light sabers may be small, but they use the same science that powers real electronics - circuits! All you need is a battery, an LED light and a straw. When we connect the LED to the battery the right way, we complete a circuit and the light turns on! Energy flows from the battery to the light. You can also make a different light saber from PVC pipe, a pool noodle and duct tape.

At our ‘May the 4th Be With You’ event tonight, families can try all of these activities and also hear from Dr. Alex McCormick from the University of South Florida, who will explore real galaxies in our planetarium—connecting sci-fi fun to real space science. May the 4th Be With You!

For more information about the event, visit mosi.org

