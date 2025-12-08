MOSI Monday - "Sounds of the Ocean"

What if you turned a deep breath into a movie? Relaxing… calming… from the top of your head to the tips of your toes. That “deep breath” of a movie is making its Tampa Bay debut on Sunday, December 14 at MOSI (on the most immersive screen in Florida, in MOSI’s 8-story-tall Saunders Planetarium and Digital Dome Theatre).

It’s called Sounds of the Ocean, and it’s leading a wave of nature- and science-inspired movies specifically designed to wind you down, not work you up. Some folks call it “slow cinema.” Images of majestic whales and gliding dolphins fill the screen. You hear only their calming sounds, swirled together with soothing music. In a world that’s busier by the day, this is a full immersion into peace and serenity.

The film doesn’t just celebrate the sea; Sounds of the Ocean helps protect it. Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and improving the bay, will receive 10% of the proceeds from showings at MOSI.

Sounds of the Ocean Select weekends in December and January MOSI, Tampa's Museum of Science & Industry 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa mosi.org