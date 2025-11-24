MOSI Monday - The Science of Chromotagrphy

The Science of Chromatography . Chromatography - A method in science used to separate the components of a mixture - we can see this in action using markers, paper filters, and water/isopropyl alcohol. Using a variety of markers (water soluble and non), we'll add colors and designs around our coffee filters before spraying with water/isopropyl alcohol.

Through capillary action, we see the water travelling around the filters and ink from the markers will separate to show the different pigments that are used.

Create Chromatography art easily at home such as flowers, butterflies.

mosi.org