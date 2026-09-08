MOSI Monday | Turning Corks into a Boat

Can we turn corks into a boat? Today we are putting our engineering skills to the test and we will add a little flair! The goal is to build a boat that floats and travels across the water using only wind.

Corks are less dense than water, so they float. But floating isn't enough. We also have to think about balance sail size and how the wind pushes the boat. Let's build a boat. Your base can be 1, 2, or 3 corks. Then add a big or small sail. You can try different materials for the sails too!

Let the race begin! If you don't like how your boat did, you can make changes and try again! This little boat combines science, technology, engineering and creativity which is the same hands-on STEAM learning experiences families can explore evry day at MOSI.

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