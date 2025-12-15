Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MOSI Monday - Winter Solstice is around the corner

MOSI stops by the studio with another great experiment.
MOSI | Morning Blend
Posted

Winter Solstice is around the corner (Dec 21) Why do we have seasons? It’s all about earth’s tilt Seasons aren’t caused by how close we are to the Sun. They happen because Earth is tilted 23.5°

Winter Solstice is here on Dec 21st It is the shortest day and longest night of the year. This marks the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the Sun.

The sun doesn’t always rise in the east Because of Earth’s tilt and orbit, the Sun’s rising and setting points shift over the seasons. The Sun rises due east and sets due west only twice a year, on the equinoxes.

For more information on this and other topics of science, visit mosi.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com