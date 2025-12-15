MOSI Monday - Winter Solstice is around the corner

Winter Solstice is around the corner (Dec 21) Why do we have seasons? It’s all about earth’s tilt Seasons aren’t caused by how close we are to the Sun. They happen because Earth is tilted 23.5°

Winter Solstice is here on Dec 21st It is the shortest day and longest night of the year. This marks the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the Sun.

The sun doesn’t always rise in the east Because of Earth’s tilt and orbit, the Sun’s rising and setting points shift over the seasons. The Sun rises due east and sets due west only twice a year, on the equinoxes.

For more information on this and other topics of science, visit mosi.org

