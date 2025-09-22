MOSI Serves Up Science, Culture & Flavor at Science of the Cuban Sandwich Event

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) is blending culture, cuisine, and chemistry at its much-anticipated Science of the Cuban Sandwich event on Saturday, September 27. This Tampa tradition uses the beloved Cuban sandwich as a flavorful gateway to explore science and celebrate local history.

On today's MOSI Monday, we're learning how to make butter from scratch, using just a jar and heavy cream. By shaking the jar vigorously, watch as the cream thickens into whipped cream and eventually separates into butter and buttermilk. This demonstrates how physical force breaks emulsions and causes fat molecules to clump together.

Tickets for the Science of the Cuban Sandwich event are on sale now at MOSI.org.