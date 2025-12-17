Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MotorTrend Reveals the 2026 Truck of the Year

We talk about Motor Trend's car of the year.
Pickup trucks keep getting bigger – and heavier – with every redesign. Tailgates now need built-in staircases, bed rails tower above most adults, and consumers are starting to wonder: Has the truck market gone too far?
 
MotorTrend’s editors have spent the last year tracking this shift, and their upcoming 2026 Truck of the Year announcement highlights a dramatic countertrend: Americans are embracing capability and practicality without the oversized footprint.

