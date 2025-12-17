MotorTrend Reveals the 2026 Truck of the Year

Pickup trucks keep getting bigger – and heavier – with every redesign. Tailgates now need built-in staircases, bed rails tower above most adults, and consumers are starting to wonder: Has the truck market gone too far?



MotorTrend’s editors have spent the last year tracking this shift, and their upcoming 2026 Truck of the Year announcement highlights a dramatic countertrend: Americans are embracing capability and practicality without the oversized footprint.

For more information, visit motortrend.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MotorTrend