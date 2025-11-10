Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Multi-Gen Travel: Why the Holidays Are the Perfect Time to Plan 2026 Trips

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares top tips for planning unforgettable multi-generational vacations in 2026.
The Outside Insider | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Outside Insider

As families gather for the holidays, it’s not just about celebrating — it’s also the perfect time to start planning those big 2026 vacations. And if you’ve ever thought about taking the whole family — kids, parents, and grandparents — now’s the time to get started.

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares her top tips for planning memorable multi-generational getaways.

For more information, follow Jeanenne on Instagram @TheOutsideInsider.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com