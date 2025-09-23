Music Icon Barry Manilow Announces Farewell Performances in Nine U.S. Cities - Including Tampa!

Today, GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon, Barry Manilow, announced U.S. tour dates for January 2026. Manilow will bring his high-energy, hit-packed concert to nine major cities, including Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Greensboro, and Columbus (see full routing below). These dates are especially meaningful as they mark Manilow’s final concerts in each of these markets.

Ahead of the farewell tour dates, Manilow has shared a new single, “Once Before I Go.” The melodically powerful new song, produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, feels like an instant timeless classic.

Tickets for Manilow’s new tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, September 26 at 10AM local time. For fans looking to elevate their concert experience, VIP packages will be available for select shows starting Tuesday, September 23 at 1 PM ET. For all dates, tickets, and VIP packages, visit BarryManilow.com.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening as Manilow performs his greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).” With his signature showmanship and timeless catalog, each performance will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration with one of music’s most legendary performers.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

His long-running Las Vegas residency has been hailed among the city’s best, and his record-breaking appearances at Radio City Music Hall cement his place as one of the venue’s all-time greats. In addition to his recording and touring success, Manilow’s original Broadway musical Harmony was named a 2023 New York Times Critic’s Pick, further underscoring his enduring creativity. Beyond the stage, he founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools across the country, ensuring future generations have access to music education.

Barry Manilow 2026 Tour Dates:

