Must-Have Back-to-School Tech

Well, believe it or not, the back-to-school season is close — and whether your student is heading to kindergarten or college, gearing up with the right tools can make all the difference. Jennifer Jolly, tech expert, helps navigate the latest in back-to-school tech such as the Samsung Galaxy's New Z Fold8 Ultra, The New Dell XPS 13 Laptop, SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD, Cricut, and award-winning kids bikes from woom.com.

For more information, you can go to techish.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dell Technologies, Woom Bikes, Cricut, Samsung & Sandisk

