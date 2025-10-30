Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

My Darling Groomer Offers Personalized, Creative Care for Dogs

At My Darling Groomer, grooming isn’t just about a haircut — it’s about your dog’s comfort, confidence, and well-being.
My Darling Groomer | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: My Darling Groomer

At My Darling Groomer, grooming is more than just a haircut — it’s about your dog’s comfort, confidence, and overall well-being. Owner Darling Elliott says she prioritizes creating a calm, force-free grooming experience, especially for small breeds who may feel anxious in traditional or busy salon settings.

Unlike big box salons, My Darling Groomer offers one-on-one appointments, ensuring each dog receives Darling’s full attention from start to finish. Sessions typically last about two hours, making it a spa day tailored for every pup.

Darling is also known for her creative grooming, using safe, vegan pet colors designed specifically for dogs. These can range from playful accents like colorful tails to full themed designs — including year-round animal prints. While most dogs can enjoy creative grooming, suitability depends on the individual pet, and every client gets a test patch to ensure safety.

Appointments can be booked online at MyDarlingGroomer.com or by texting 813-951-2939. You can also follow Darling’s work on Instagram @mydarlinggroomer.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com