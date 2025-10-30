My Darling Groomer Offers Personalized, Creative Care for Dogs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: My Darling Groomer

At My Darling Groomer, grooming is more than just a haircut — it’s about your dog’s comfort, confidence, and overall well-being. Owner Darling Elliott says she prioritizes creating a calm, force-free grooming experience, especially for small breeds who may feel anxious in traditional or busy salon settings.

Unlike big box salons, My Darling Groomer offers one-on-one appointments, ensuring each dog receives Darling’s full attention from start to finish. Sessions typically last about two hours, making it a spa day tailored for every pup.

Darling is also known for her creative grooming, using safe, vegan pet colors designed specifically for dogs. These can range from playful accents like colorful tails to full themed designs — including year-round animal prints. While most dogs can enjoy creative grooming, suitability depends on the individual pet, and every client gets a test patch to ensure safety.

Appointments can be booked online at MyDarlingGroomer.com or by texting 813-951-2939. You can also follow Darling’s work on Instagram @mydarlinggroomer.