Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

My Med Tour Guide

We discuss how you can save on costly dental prices.
My Med Tour Guide
Healthcare, including dental care, has become unaffordable, even with dental insurance. When you receive that outrageously priced treatment plan from your dentist and don't know what to do, we have the solution! My Med Tour Guide is a concierge dental tourism company who brings clients abroad for dental procedures, at a savings of abut 50% compared to US prices (including travel costs)!

We limit our trips to 6 clients per My MTG bilingual concierge.
Upcoming trips include:

Costa Rica, January 18th -24th
El Salvador, February 8th -14th
Guatemala, March 8th -14th

Private trips available upon request to any of these destinations as well as Panama

SPECIAL OFFER!
$500 off each client's package price for the first 5 customers from the TB Morning Blend Audience who book a trip with us.

Web: www.mymedtourguide.com
Tel: +1 669 MY-MEDTOUR
FB/IG @mymedourguide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

