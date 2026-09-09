Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

My Year of Saying No

My Year of Saying No | Morning Blend
Posted

Powerstories Theatre launches Voices of Women: The Studio Series with Janice Creneti's multi award-winning My Year of Saying No, a sharply observed solo play that blends humor, multimedia, and the realities of the pandemic to explore how one woman reclaims her time, her voice, and her boundaries. Through characters like Patriarchy, Perfection, Zoom, and COVID, Creneti traces a journey that resonates with anyone who has ever felt stretched thin or pushed past their limits. Presented September 18th- 20th at Powerstories Studio, this limited run invites audiences to connect with a story that speaks to the strength found in choosing yourself.

For more information visit powerstories.com.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com