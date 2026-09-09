Powerstories Theatre launches Voices of Women: The Studio Series with Janice Creneti's multi award-winning My Year of Saying No, a sharply observed solo play that blends humor, multimedia, and the realities of the pandemic to explore how one woman reclaims her time, her voice, and her boundaries. Through characters like Patriarchy, Perfection, Zoom, and COVID, Creneti traces a journey that resonates with anyone who has ever felt stretched thin or pushed past their limits. Presented September 18th- 20th at Powerstories Studio, this limited run invites audiences to connect with a story that speaks to the strength found in choosing yourself.
For more information visit powerstories.com.