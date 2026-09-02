National Preparedness Month: Is Your Family Storm-Ready?

IT’S NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH, and new Allstate research shows too many Americans are still not prepared FOR SEVERE WEATHER. More than half worry about a disaster hitting their household, yet one in four have taken no steps to get ready. So, what should families do now to protect their homes and personal information before the next storm hits?

Andrea Bessling, Allstate's Claims Field Director of the National Catastrophe Team helps us sort it out.

For more information, visit Allstate.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Allstate

