National Preparedness Month with Operation BBQ Relief

Operation BBQ Relief is a non-profit providing warm meals to areas that have been affected by natural disasters and storms. They've served over 13 million meals to families and communities that need the resource. You can find out more about their organization at OBR.org.
Operation BBQ Relief is a non-profit providing warm meals to areas that have been affected by natural disasters and storms. They've served over 13 million meals to families and communities that need the resource. You can find out more about their organization at OBR.org.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com