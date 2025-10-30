Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Navigating Perimenopause & Menopause: What Women Need to Know

Dr. Sameena Rahman, board-certified OB-GYN and medical advisor for Flo Health, shares what women need to know about recognizing and managing perimenopause symptoms.
Flo Health | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Flo Health

Many women start noticing changes in their thirties and forties – things like sleep problems, mood swings, or brain fog – but often don’t realize it could be the start of perimenopause.

We're discussing what every woman needs to know with board-certified OB-GYN and medical advisor for Flo Health, Dr. Sameena Rahman.

For more information, visit Flo.Health.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com