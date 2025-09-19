Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Navigating the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Betsy Chin, SVP of Medicare Advantage at UnitedHealthcare, shares tips to navigate Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period and make confident healthcare coverage choices.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UnitedHealthcare

It’s that time of year again – Medicare’s annual enrollment period is about to begin. With more than 11,000 Americans turning 65 every day, millions of people will soon be making big decisions about their healthcare coverage.

Betsy Chin, SVP of Medicare Advantage at UnitedHealthcare, shares tips to help simplify the process and make confident healthcare coverage choices.

For more information, visit MedicareEducation.com.

