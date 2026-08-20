Near Me Marketing : A Different Approach to Marketing Your Business

We are living in uncertain times and many businesses have expressed that they aren’t getting the same amount of leads through doing paid ads, and traditional marketing efforts. We introduce Kerry from Near Me Marketing who has a different approach, marketing to the government – through the world of Government Contracting

Government Contracting is a key part of your marketing plan – go to nearmemarketinghub.com click the do you qualify button and download the readiness kit to get started.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Near Me Marketing

