New African Masquerades Exhibit

Masquerade has long stood as the iconic African performance genre, and yet the artists who create masquerades are often unacknowledged and under-represented in exhibitions and publications. New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations showcases the artworks and voices of individual creators and offers a fresh take on the vitality of masquerade arts.

New African Masquerades makes clear that creativity in African masking is fundamentally contemporary, highly collaborative in nature, and innately connected to global markets. The exhibition challenges both the widely held ideas of the “anonymous African artist” and assumptions that masquerade is an unchanging, static art form solely rooted in the distant past.

Visit mfastpete.org/exhibition/new-african-masquerades to learn more.