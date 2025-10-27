New Book ‘Every Day Is Sunday’ Explores How NFL Power Trio Shaped America’s Biggest Sport

On February 11, 2024, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell & the league’s two most powerful owners, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, looked down at the spectacle before them. What they saw was the sport’s championship game, the Super Bowl—now a de facto national holiday—being played in a shiny new $2 billion stadium, home to the first franchise based in Las Vegas, after the league’s embrace of nationwide gambling. The moment was over 30 years in the making.

In Every Day Is Sunday: How Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and Roger Goodell Turned the NFL into a Cultural & Economic Juggernaut, veteran New York Times Business & NFL reporter, Ken Belson, traces the evolution of the league from “one of the four U.S. professional sports” into the cultural & economic juggernaut it is today.

Belson illustrates how the league’s rise coincided with the arrival of Jones and Kraft in the early '90s. He provides an inside look at how these two men reshaped the league, taking readers into the secretive owner’s meeting, how they decided Goodell was the right man to place as Commissioner, and how the three built, wielded, and held on to their collective power.

Perfect for fans of THE DYNASTY and BIG GAME, Belson provides a unique peek behind the curtain of how America’s favorite sport achieved its status—and how these three men let nothing, or no one, stand in their way.

You can purchase Every Day Is Sunday on Amazon.