New Time-Loop Comedy ‘Thanksgiving, Again?!’ Filmed Locally, Release Date Set for November 1

Move over, Christmas — Thanksgiving is getting its own must-watch holiday movie. Thanksgiving, Again?!, a comedy time-loop film created by Jeff Macolino (executive producer, writer, director, actor) and starring Samantha Cevasco, is set to be released for streaming just in time for the holiday season.

Shot almost entirely in St. Petersburg, Florida, the film features local actors and crew members, showcasing the depth of talent in the Tampa Bay area.

Thanksgiving, Again?! is set to be released on November 1. To learn more about the film and find streaming links, visit JeffMacolino.com.