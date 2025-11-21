Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
November is Prematurity Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Prolacta Bioscience

November is Prematurity Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the progress that has been made for premature babies nationwide.

These are some of the smallest, most fragile patients.

And one of the biggest advances in their care has come from something simple but powerful: how we feed them.

Dr. Melinda Elliott, Chief Medical Officer at Prolacta Bioscience and practicing neonatologist, joins us to talk about why the right nutrition in those first days of life can change a preemie’s entire future

For more information, visit parents.prolacta.com.

