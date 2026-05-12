Nursing Queen Clothing

Nursing Queen is a breastfeeding clothing brand that designs stylish nursing tops, sweatshirts and dresses with hidden access for breastfeeding—both nursing and pumping—created to look like regular, everyday clothing.

Nursing Queen creates stylish clothing for breastfeeding moms — designed to help moms nurse and pump on the go. We design boutique-style dresses, tops, and everyday pieces that look like regular clothes. Our goal is simple: make breastfeeding easier without sacrificing style.

Quinn Reitz, a former TV reporter and mom, started the company after struggling to find breastfeeding-friendly clothing that felt stylish, flattering, and functional. She wanted more options for new moms. What started from her dining room table has grown into a nationally known brand serving moms across the country. To date, she's designed more than 250 styles (including dresses, sweatshirts, tops, tankinis, and medical scrubs).

nursingqueen.com