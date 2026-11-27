More than three decades after the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, “OJ’s Accomplice” challenges one of the most enduring assumptions surrounding the case: that O.J. Simpson acted alone. The two-part documentary takes a fresh look at the case, exploring questions and theories that have persisted for many years.

"OJ's Accomplice" re-examines the crime scene, key evidence and features exclusive interviews and previously unheard firsthand accounts including the original defense investigator, Pat McKenna; lead detective Tom Lange; and DEA agent Robert Brisolari. The documentary also brings together testimony from members of Simpson’s original defense team, Kato Kaelin, Al Cowlings, Nicole Brown’s sister, Tanya Brown and a newly identified eyewitness, uncovering new firsthand information concerning the possible involvement of an accomplice. Together, these accounts raise provocative new questions about what happened on June 12, 1994, and whether the full story has ever been told.

"OJ's Accomplice" is currently streaming on Peacock.