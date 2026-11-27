"Inevitable" is an AI-produced microdrama thriller from Shortical (an app that delivers serialized, short-form, scripted content to audiences on the go) and a cautionary tale about AI-infused entertainment. It stars Aki Avni as an actor who sells his likeness to an AI studio and loses control of his digital double. When a famous actress falls from a hotel window and every camera shows Aki at the scene, he must outrun the police, and the people who built his double, to prove that he is the real one.

The story explores creative consent, identity, and ownership in the age of AI. It raises timely questions about who controls a performer’s likeness once it becomes digital. In real life, the story plays out the opposite way. Avni consented to the project and helped create his own digital double, working alongside the filmmakers to shape how it was built and used.

Available to stream on the Shortical App.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Premiere TV

