Organization is the key to a good school year!

Back To School Organizing! A big topic this year is how expensive school supplies are- discuss ways to save on school supplies and create communities to exchange and share supplies. Schedule a "supply hunt" around the house, gather it, sort out what you need, then offer the other supplies to parents who need them and exchange!

Things to Declutter Before School Starts “If you want calm mornings, don’t start with planners—start with your junk drawer.” • Outgrown backpacks and clothes = decision fatigue • Overflowing snack drawer = chaos • Old routines that no longer serve this grade/age/stage.

After School Dumping Zone, setting up a routine for kids to dump their backpacks into bins each day and sort out toys, electronics that need to be charged, lunch box to be washed, papers to be signed, and homework!

