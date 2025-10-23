Ovations Dance Repertory Company Hosts ‘Havana Nights’ Gala to Support Young Artists

The Ovations Dance Repertory Company is bringing the spirit of Cuba to Tampa with its first annual gala, “Havana Nights,” on Saturday at the Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy.

The evening begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour followed by dinner at 7 p.m., and will feature talented student performers from Ovations, live music, and vibrant entertainment.

Guests can enjoy dancing, singing, and performances accompanied by Florida’s own “Coconut Johnny” on bongos — a familiar face from the Florida State Fair and Ussipa Island. The gala will also include a silent auction, hand-rolled cigars, authentic Cuban cuisine, and a DJ to keep the party going.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit dance scholarships, helping cover expenses like pointe shoes, lessons, private training, costumes, and sets. Funds will also contribute to a capital campaign to establish a community theatre dedicated to dance in Tampa Bay.

For tickets and information, visit ovationsdanceoftampa.com or email ovationsdancetampa@gmail.com.