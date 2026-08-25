Zoo Tampa's Painting with Elephants is back on select days in August and September. This exclusive animal experience let's you exercise your creative chops with a little help from a 13 year old African elephant named Mpumi.

You get the opportunity to paint a take home canvas of a savannah sunrise or sunset and Mpumi contributes a spray of stars to complete the project!

You meet at the Center for Wildlife Conservation, where guests learn about efforts to protect wild elephants and start their painting.

The group then visits the elephant barn to meet members of the Animal Care Team before watching a training session that supplies the painting’s unusual finale.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturdays in August and September and is open to guests ages 5 and up, with zoo admission included. Tickets cost $100 for members and $140 for non-members, while children ages 5 to 17 must attend with a paid, participating adult.

zootampa.org