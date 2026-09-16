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Pasco Animal Services Gold Star Program

Help find King a forever home.
Pet Patrol | Morning Blend
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Gold Star is an adoption incentive program offering reduced or waived fees on pets who have been available for adoption 15 days or more: 1 Star animals available for adoption more than 15 days are 50 % off. 2 Star animals available for adoption more than 30 days, adoption fees are waived. The goal is to help animals find homes more quickly and bring attention to some wonderful available pets. (They also continue to offer other special discounts such as Waggin' Wednesdays, Feline Fridays, Military/First Responders discounts, Senior discounts.)

Visit MyPasco.net/PAS for more information.

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