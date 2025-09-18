Pasco ASAP Hosting Fall Events to Support Substance Abuse Prevention in Pasco County

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention
Pasco ASAP is getting ready to host several events, all to support substance abuse prevention in Pasco County.
Stronger Together Recovery Walk
- Saturday, September 20 from 10am - 1pm
- Sims Park in New Port Richey
- EmpoweredCommunities.org/event/stronger-together-recovery-walk-2025
Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, October 11 from 6 - 9pm
- The All Ways Center — 6020 US Hwy 19 in New Port Richey
- secure.qgiv.com/for/totre
Flappers & Fedoras Gala
- Saturday, October 18 starting at 6pm
- Hacienda Hotel — 5621 Main St in New Port Richey
- EmpoweredCommunities.org/flappers-fedoras-gala