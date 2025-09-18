Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pasco ASAP Hosting Fall Events to Support Substance Abuse Prevention in Pasco County

Pasco ASAP is hosting the Stronger Together Recovery Walk on September 20, Trunk or Treat on October 11, and Flappers &amp; Fedoras Gala on October 18. It's all to support substance abuse prevention in Pasco County.
Pasco ASAP | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention

Pasco ASAP is getting ready to host several events, all to support substance abuse prevention in Pasco County.

Stronger Together Recovery Walk

Trunk or Treat

Flappers & Fedoras Gala

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com