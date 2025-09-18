Pasco ASAP Hosting Fall Events to Support Substance Abuse Prevention in Pasco County

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention

Pasco ASAP is getting ready to host several events, all to support substance abuse prevention in Pasco County.

Stronger Together Recovery Walk



Saturday, September 20 from 10am - 1pm

Sims Park in New Port Richey

EmpoweredCommunities.org/event/stronger-together-recovery-walk-2025

Trunk or Treat



Saturday, October 11 from 6 - 9pm

The All Ways Center — 6020 US Hwy 19 in New Port Richey

secure.qgiv.com/for/totre

Flappers & Fedoras Gala

