Penelope has been waiting … and waiting … and waiting for her husband, Odysseus, to return from a decade-long war. Given the rest of the soldiers came home years ago — forgive her, but she’s going to need a drink while she tells you about it.

With a beautiful folk-inflected pop score backed by an onstage band of strings, piano, and drums, Penelope confides in us about her loneliness, her son’s disappearance, her suitors, her gods, her faith in her marriage — and ultimately, the faith that she must have in herself.

So go ahead and grab a drink too and listen to this ancient tale made new: A woman wondering who she is if she’s alone, and discovering that she has, is, and will always be complete, with her husband by her side or otherwise.

This one-woman musical starring Artistic Associate Colleen Cherry is by turns aching, hilarious, haunting, and explosive. After successful productions at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Signature Theatre DC, and Joe’s Pub NYC, Jobsite is excited to offer the southern US premiere of Penelope: An Epic New Musical – we’ve been waiting over 2,500 years to hear her side of the story.

PENELOPE: An Epic New Musical

Aug. 19 - Sep. 6 Straz Center, Shimberg Playhouse

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