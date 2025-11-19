Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Peoples Gas Powering Florida’s Kitchens: Mad Dogs and Englishmen

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peoples Gas

This year, Peoples Gas is celebrating its 130th anniversary of delivering safe, reliable, clean, and affordable natural gas to homes, businesses, and restaurants across Florida.

Natural gas isn’t just about energy — it’s a vital ingredient in the cooking process for thousands of Florida restaurants. To highlight this connection, Peoples Gas recently partnered with Visit Tampa Bay to showcase several of the region’s top restaurants and chefs who create memorable, multi-sensory dishes with natural gas.

Among them is Mad Dogs and Englishmen where Executive Chef Jeff Clark shares his take on the classic English dish, Chicken Tikka Masala

