PHANTASMAGORIA XVI – 'Hauntingly Whimsical Tales' Coming to Tampa Theatre on October 26

Orlando's premiere Victorian storytelling troupe returns to Tampa Theatre on Sunday, October 26 for a very special journey through the tales of iconic Artist and Author Edward Gorey in celebration of his 100th Birthday Year.

Phantasmagoria’s signature blend of evocative storytelling, Phantastical dance, puppetry, projections, original music, and MORE will bring to life on stage the humorous, mischievous, mysterious, tragic, ironic, and hauntingly delightful visions of Gorey’s distinctive “eerie yet whimsical worlds” (wbur.org) that have charmed readers for decades since they were first published.

From the tragedy of “The Gilded Bat” to the horrified exclamations of anyone who comes into the presence of “The Beastly Baby,” and from the frolicsome yet dangerous antics of “The Wuggly Ump” to the humorously ghastly deaths of “The Gashlycrumb Tinies” and SO many more richly crafted tales, Phantasmagoria and its audiences will relish in the works of this prolific visionary!

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org. Tickets are $30, and the show is appropriate for audiences of all ages (who don't mind a bit of eerie fun).