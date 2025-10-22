Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Piccolo Buco Brings Contemporary Neapolitan Pizza & Italian Classics to Tampa

Piccolo Buco by Cooper's Hawk is now open! You can enjoy Italian classics - from antipasti and salads to pastas and contemporary Neapolitan-style pizza - each perfectly paired with its ideal wine.
Straight from the heart of Rome to North Dale Mabry, Piccolo Buco has officially opened its newest location in Tampa, introducing locals to a unique take on contemporary Neapolitan-style pizza and a full menu of Italian favorites.

The concept’s Italian roots trace back to a small pizza shop just steps from the Trevi Fountain, where Cooper’s Hawk founder Tim McEnery discovered Chef Luca’s unique style. They've created a modern riff on classic Neapolitan pizza with a considerably tall, crown-like crust that is crisp and substantial on the outside, while tender at the center.

Alongside antipasti, hearty pastas, and fresh salads, each dish is paired with ideal wine matches, including selections from Cooper’s Hawk.

Piccolo Buco by Cooper's Hawk is located at 14904 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa. For more information, visit PiccoloBuco.CoopersHawk.com.

