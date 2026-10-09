Pink Out with Tampa Bay Sun FC

Tampa Bay Sun FC Hosts Pink Out on October 10th Home Game. The Tampa Bay Sun FC is back home at Suncoast Credit Union Field for a home game against Carolina Ascent FC on October 10th at 6 p.m. The night is sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock, who will donate $500 to the American Cancer Society for every Tampa Bay Sun goal scored. The evening will have fun Breast Cancer Awareness activations and festivities for families including special t-shirts, pink slushies and and honoring of breast cancer survivors at halftime.

Guests can purchase tickets to the game at tampabaysunfc.com