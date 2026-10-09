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Pink Out with Tampa Bay Sun FC

Rising for a cure!
Tampa Bay Sun FC | Morning Blend
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Tampa Bay Sun FC Hosts Pink Out on October 10th Home Game. The Tampa Bay Sun FC is back home at Suncoast Credit Union Field for a home game against Carolina Ascent FC on October 10th at 6 p.m. The night is sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock, who will donate $500 to the American Cancer Society for every Tampa Bay Sun goal scored. The evening will have fun Breast Cancer Awareness activations and festivities for families including special t-shirts, pink slushies and and honoring of breast cancer survivors at halftime.

Guests can purchase tickets to the game at tampabaysunfc.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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