PM-International Opens a New Americas Headquarters in Sarasota

PM-International, a 33 year old, 4 Billion Dollar Global company officially inaugurated its new Americas Headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony.. The newly built headquarters represents a $22 million investment and the facility will serve as the strategic, manufacturing, and logistics hub for the entire American continents. It combines state-of-the-art production technology, modern office space, and another in-house testing and quality assurance facility called PM Labs.

PM International Distributes products under its FitLine Brand and is a health, fitness and beauty brand. A full range of health fitness products backed by a Scientific Advisory board made up of Doctors, Scientists, University Professors and Sports medicine Experts. Fitline sells its products in 93 countries around the world through 47 subsidiaries. They have been named the official Sports Nutrition Partner to the ATP. The Professional Mens Tennis Tour

Potential Customers or Distributors can find our Products at www.fitline.com [fitline.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: PM-International

