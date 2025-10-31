Pop Goes the Party Serves Up Spooky-Sweet Treats for Halloween

This Halloween, Pop Goes the Party is bringing festive treats that are as beautiful as they are delicious!

Specializing in individual desserts, dessert tables, and custom orders for themed events, Pop Goes the Party can deliver a showstopping spread for any occasion. Their specialties include cake pops and chocolate-dipped treats — all tailored to fit the client’s vision.

For Halloween, owners Christine and Victoria D’Amico join us in our kitchen, showing off their skills in creating cake pops that blend fun shapes, vibrant colors, and crave-worthy flavors.

Customers can place orders via PopGoesTheParty.net, by emailing popgoestheparty@gmail.com, or calling (727) 225-600.

You can also follow them on Instagram.com/PopGoesTheParty and Facebook.