Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pop Goes the Party Serves Up Spooky-Sweet Treats for Halloween

We're talking Halloween desserts with Pop Goes the Party!
Pop Goes the Party | Morning Blend
Posted

This Halloween, Pop Goes the Party is bringing festive treats that are as beautiful as they are delicious!

Specializing in individual desserts, dessert tables, and custom orders for themed events, Pop Goes the Party can deliver a showstopping spread for any occasion. Their specialties include cake pops and chocolate-dipped treats — all tailored to fit the client’s vision.

For Halloween, owners Christine and Victoria D’Amico join us in our kitchen, showing off their skills in creating cake pops that blend fun shapes, vibrant colors, and crave-worthy flavors.

Customers can place orders via PopGoesTheParty.net, by emailing popgoestheparty@gmail.com, or calling (727) 225-600.

You can also follow them on Instagram.com/PopGoesTheParty and Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com