

We Bring the Paint Party to YOU! Meet PopUp Paint Studio, a mobile paint party experience serving the Tampa Bay area! From birthdays and girls’ nights to family gatherings, corporate events, fundraisers and more, we bring everything needed to turn your location into a creative celebration. No painting experience? No problem! We guide you step-by-step, and everyone goes home with their own finished masterpiece. 🖌️❤️ We also host public Paint & Sip events at some of our favorite local venue partners, so there are plenty of ways to join the fun! ✨

Learn more, find upcoming events, or book your own paint party at www.popuppaintstudio.com [popuppaintstudio.com] or follow PopUp Paint Studio on Facebook. 📞 727-625-0901 📧 popuppaintstudio2@gmail.com PopUp Paint Studio — We bring the party, you bring the people!