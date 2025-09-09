Powerstories Theatre Presents ‘Ada and the Engine’ Sept. 12 - 21 in Tampa

Powerstories Theatre presents 'Ada and the Engine'. It's on stage September 12 - 21 at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa.

At the dawn of the British Industrial Revolution, Ada Byron Lovelace, a fiery young inventor and the daughter of the flamboyant poet Lord Byron, discovers the boundless creative potential of “analytical engines.” With her friend and soulmate Charles Babbage, the inventor of the first mechanical computer, Ada dreams of a new world where art and technology converge.

In Ada and the Engine, written by Lauren Gunderson, Ada envisions a future where these “analytic engines” transform society, blending art and information in ways she might not live to see. This music-laced story of love, friendship, and visionary dreams is a poignant pre-tech intellectual romance… like Bridgerton meets Steve Jobs.

For more information, visit Powerstories.com/Ada-and-the-Engine.

With every 25th anniversary $25 ticket, you can bring two middle and/or high school students for free.