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Previewing the USF Bulls Season

Season opener is right around the corner!
USF Football | Morning Blend
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Jim Lighthall stops by to talk all things USF Bulls Football. As the brand-new play-by-play announcer taking the reins from Jim Louk, Lighthall shares his passion for the team and his high hopes for new head coach Brian Hartline.

What’s in store for the Bulls this season? What’s up with their seemingly easy schedule, and how will all the new players Hartline has brought in mesh with one another? And will Jim allow Natalie and Roxanne to pop into the broadcast booth on game day to say hello?

We’re looking forward to a great season ahead and an exciting one, as this will be the final season the Bulls play at Raymond James Stadium.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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