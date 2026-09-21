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Professional Fitting with Wacoal

Get fit for a good cause!
Fit for the Cure | Morning Blend
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Your body is always changing. Your bra should keep up with it. That means a professional fitting is the easiest way to make sure you're comfortable, supported, and wearing the best bra for your body, shape, and needs. Through Fit For The Cure, Wacoal and Susan G. Komen are offering complimentary sittings at more than 400 events nationwide, while giving back to critical breast health services. Abby Auer from Wacoal America and Heather Quay, Store Manager at Wacoal share more.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wacoal

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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