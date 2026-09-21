Professional Fitting with Wacoal

Your body is always changing. Your bra should keep up with it. That means a professional fitting is the easiest way to make sure you're comfortable, supported, and wearing the best bra for your body, shape, and needs. Through Fit For The Cure, Wacoal and Susan G. Komen are offering complimentary sittings at more than 400 events nationwide, while giving back to critical breast health services. Abby Auer from Wacoal America and Heather Quay, Store Manager at Wacoal share more.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wacoal

