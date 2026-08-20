Protecting Moms and Babies from Severe Illness this Respiratory Season

With cold, flu and respiratory illness season just ahead, it’s critical that those at the most risk know how to stay protected. That is especially important for pregnant women, who can be at higher risk from serious illness from diseases like flu and COVID-19. Maternal vaccines are a vital part of prenatal care that helps protect both mother and baby.

By receiving recommended vaccines, including whooping cough (Tdap), flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines, pregnant women can both better protect themselves, as well as pass on protection to newborns during their first few months of life, when they are most vulnerable.

Maternal vaccination [acog.org] isn’t new, and all vaccines are held to high scientific standards, undergoing research, review, and testing before being approved for use and recommended to the public. Vaccines are also continuously monitored for safety to help identify potential rare side effects. Flu and COVID during pregnancy can cause severe maternal illness, as well as increase the risk of preterm birth or stillbirth. After birth, babies face their own dangers: RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalization, while whooping cough can cause pneumonia, pauses in breathing, seizures, brain damage and death – especially before babies are old enough to begin their own vaccinations. Maternal vaccines help protect babies during this critical window by transferring antibodies before their birth.

https://vaccinateyourfamily.org [vaccinateyourfamily.org]

Vaccinate Your Family (VYF) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping protect people of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases through public education, policy advocacy, and equitable vaccine access.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vaccinate Your Family

