As families look forward to the holidays, it’s important to keep in mind that age-related changes in the immune system can increase the risk of severe respiratory illness in adults 50 and older. That’s why it’s crucial to talk about the importance of respiratory vaccines and the steps adults 50 and older can take to protect their health and reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Joining The Blend with more is Dr. Robert Hopkins Jr., Medical Director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

For more information, visit cveep.org.

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